Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce sales of $29.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.66 billion and the highest is $29.69 billion. Centene posted sales of $26.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $117.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.37 billion to $120.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.09 billion to $125.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

