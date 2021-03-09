Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.88 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

