Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.15 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce sales of $636.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $626.70 million to $646.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

IEX stock opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $17,178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

