Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.33. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.32. 249,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,135. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

