Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Strong Sell

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to suppressed air-travel demand, passenger revenues (accounts for bulk of the top line) fell 57% in the first nine months of 2020. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil has further dampened travel demand. Demand in the domestic market dropped 38% in February from January levels. In response to this low demand, the carrier has reduced capacity significantly, which in turn is pushing up total unit costs. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar also poses a challenge to the company. Gol Linhas’ weak liquidity position is another concern. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 11.5% in a year’s time. However, with fuel expenses comprising a major chunk of airline expenditures, low fuel prices are a boon to the company.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOL. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

