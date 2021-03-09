Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Hold

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. 90,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

