ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.95 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and $5.28 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00508125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00510432 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

