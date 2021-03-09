Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 35.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

