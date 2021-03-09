Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.89

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.89 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 19583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

