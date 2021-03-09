Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS opened at $145.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

