$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.03. eHealth posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 949,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $151.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.