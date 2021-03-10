$0.13 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

