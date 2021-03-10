$0.39 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 226,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

