$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 180,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,013. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.