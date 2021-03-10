$0.84 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 413,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.