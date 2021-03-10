$0.96 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

