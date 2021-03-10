$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

