$111.70 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $111.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $113.39 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $124.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $476.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $516.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $434.55 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $481.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,949. The firm has a market cap of $605.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.