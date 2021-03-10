13,794 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

