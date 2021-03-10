1,635 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

