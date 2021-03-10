1,635 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,878,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
CPRT opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.