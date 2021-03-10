16,456 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

