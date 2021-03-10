$173.61 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $173.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.50 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $718.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $722.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $775.79 million, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $780.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. 4,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,497 shares of company stock worth $10,100,333. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

