$2.11 EPS Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $186.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

