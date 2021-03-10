2,149 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Waters stock opened at $264.67 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

