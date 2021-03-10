2,618 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

