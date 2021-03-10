3,403 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 360,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 93,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

