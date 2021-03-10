36,000 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nutanix by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

