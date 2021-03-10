$44.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will report $44.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $81.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $199.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $237.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 4,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.