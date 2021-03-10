650 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU opened at $288.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

