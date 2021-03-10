$7.87 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce sales of $7.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.53 million to $9.00 million. Merus posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $28.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,361. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $716.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

