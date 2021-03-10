$72.01 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $72.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.11 million. The Marcus posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $540.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $543.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $704.60 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $736.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 712,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,552. The company has a market cap of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.