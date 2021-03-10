$91.58 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $91.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.30 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $75.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $422.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $473.38 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $486.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 892,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,688. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

