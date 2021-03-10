$94.65 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.30 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $361.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

MGIC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 69,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

