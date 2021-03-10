Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Issues Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACRDF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. Acreage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

