Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel Sells 56,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
