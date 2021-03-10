Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel Sells 56,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

