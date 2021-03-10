Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

