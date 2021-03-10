Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $6,289,700. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 221.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

