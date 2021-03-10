Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

