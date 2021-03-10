Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 219,446 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 135,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 834.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

