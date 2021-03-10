Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 407,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

