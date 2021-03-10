Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 260 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

