Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,399 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.67 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

