AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $34,155.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00055655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00781205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041240 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

