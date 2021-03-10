Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

