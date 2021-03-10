Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 199.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

AKBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

