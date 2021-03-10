Akroma Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Akroma has traded flat against the US dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $10,577.29 and approximately $724.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.50 or 0.03306146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.