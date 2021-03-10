Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 201465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.
AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.
Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.