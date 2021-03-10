Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 201465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

