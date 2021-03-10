Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.51

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 25422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

