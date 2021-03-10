Alliance Global Partners Lowers T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $1.65

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.40 to $1.65 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.46 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

