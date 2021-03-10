Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

SABR opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit