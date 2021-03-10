Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

SABR opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

